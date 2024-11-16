Mercedes-Benz India is looking to make inroads in the luxury car segment with its “Retail of the Future” business model. This approach eliminates traditional dealership stockpiles and offers direct-to-consumer sales, ensuring transparent pricing and higher residual values. Learn how this groundbreaking model is shaping the future of luxury car ownership in India.
Watch the video to know more.
