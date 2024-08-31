For years, Bhikhabhai Bhutka, a farmer from the Sundha village of Banaskantha relied on chemical fertilizers, but his crops suffered from high costs and poor yields. Recognizing the need for change, Bhikhabhai switched to organic farming after attending a government-led conference. Now, on his 20 bighas of land, he grows a diverse range of crops, including spinach, potatoes, peas, and chilies, alongside trees that require no extra watering but still produce fruit.
