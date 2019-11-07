If WhatsApp is as safe as it claims to be, why did it suffer a spyware attack? Who was behind the attack? Who are the people targeted by the attackers? What action is WhatsApp taking against the suspected attackers? Watch the video to get the answers to all these questions
How safe is your WhatsApp account?
November 07, 2019
November 07, 2019
November 07, 2019
