India’s 2024 Lok Sabha election, the largest democratic exercise in the world, came to a close after seven phases of polling over 44 days on June 4, 2024.

At stake are the fates of over 8,000 candidates contesting for 543 seats in the Lok Sabha, the lower house of India’s Parliament. Vote Counting began at 8 AM on June 4, 2024.

Votes were cast using Electronic Voting Machines, or EVMs, which have been used in India since 2004.

Get a behind-the-scenes look into how the votes get counted.

Video credis: PTI