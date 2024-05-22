The Indian Meteorological Department’s scientist told ANI on May 21 that a red alert for a heat wave has been issued for Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, for the next 5 days. He also said that Tamil Nadu and Kerala will receive rain for the next two to three days.Senior IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said, “A red alert of a heat wave has been issued for Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, for the next 5 days, and an orange alert for the northern parts of Madhya Pradesh... Tamil Nadu and Kerala will receive rain for the next 2–3 days.”
