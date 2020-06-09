Video

Impact of Covid-19 on Indian steel sector

| Updated on June 09, 2020 Published on June 09, 2020

The Indian steel sector has been facing headwinds since the beginning of 2019 due to general elections, intensified trade tensions, slump in auto sales and the slowdown in domestic economy. The Covid-19 pandemic has only added to the sector’s woes

