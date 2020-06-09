The Indian steel sector has been facing headwinds since the beginning of 2019 due to general elections, intensified trade tensions, slump in auto sales and the slowdown in domestic economy. The Covid-19 pandemic has only added to the sector’s woes
Impact of Covid-19 on Indian steel sector
