Mumbai’s infrastructure landscape is changing in terms of road connectivity but a lot more has to happen and take place before it can have tangible benefits for the greater part of the population as well as on the real estate sector. Watch and listen to Knight Frank India’s Executive Director, Ghulam Zia on the subject of the city’s infrastructure, movement in land prices and the real estate sector.
