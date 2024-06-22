Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina will hold wide-ranging talks on Saturday.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina, was accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi.

Bangladesh is a key partner and trusted neighbour of India and PM Hasina’s visit will give a major boost to the “celebrated bilateral partnership”, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

This is the first incoming bilateral state visit by a foreign leader after the formation of the new government in India following the Lok Sabha elections.

Text/Video: PTI/ BL Delhi Bureau