India Inc keen to hire freshers: Report

India leads in the freshers hiring sentiment among nation with 17 per cent of Indian companies wanting to hire against 6 per cent global average, according to a report from TeamLease Edtech. The report deep dives into freshers hiring sentiment for the period July to December 2021 across 18 sectors and 14 cities. The report also provides insights on the key skills that employers are looking for and the skilling courses that candidates can undertake to improve their employability. The sample size includes 661 businesses across India and 52 globally.