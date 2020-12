India has attained almost 100 per cent access to clean cooking fuel and electricity supply.

This is due to a conscious push towards boosting and democratising energy access. This increase was driven by deposit-free LPG connections for the poorest in the country through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana also known as PMUY. So far, over eight crore new LPG consumers have been created through this programme.

Watch the video.