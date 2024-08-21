Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty settled on a consolidated note on Wednesday, erasing losses made during opening trade amid weak cues from Asian markets and foreign fund outflows. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 102 points to close at 80,905 while the NSE Nifty rose 71 points to settle at 24,770. From the Sensex pack, Titan, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, Nestle India and ITC were the top gainers, while Ultratech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Power Grid Corp and HDFC Bank were among the top losers.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and China’s Shanghai Composite ended in the red, while Seoul’s Kospi and Indonesia’s Jakarta Composite closed in the green. European markets were trading in positive territory, while US markets ended lower on Tuesday. Foreign Institutional Investors were net sellers on Tuesday as they offloaded equities worth over 1,457 crore Rupees.

