Canada continues to make “absurd, motivated” allegations against India regarding its alleged involvement in acts of violence. The Indian government has demanded firm action against anti-India elements in Canada, emphasizing the need for verifiable action. In response, the Canadian government stated that the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats are considered “persons of interest” in relation to an ongoing investigation.

Following these allegations, the Canadian Charge d’Affaires was summoned by the Secretary (East) on October 14. He was informed that the baseless targeting of the Indian High Commissioner and other diplomats and officials in Canada is completely unacceptable. It was underscored that, in an atmosphere of extremism and violence, the Trudeau government’s actions endanger their safety.

The Indian government expressed a lack of faith in the current Canadian government’s commitment to ensure the security of its diplomats. Consequently, India has decided to withdraw the High Commissioner and other targeted diplomats and officials. It was also conveyed that India reserves the right to take further steps in response to the Trudeau government’s support for extremism, violence, and separatism against India.