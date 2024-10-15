In recent weeks, a series of major drug busts across India have led to the seizure of massive quantities of cocaine and other narcotics.

The Delhi Police on October 2 made one of the biggest drug busts ever seen in the city, seizing over 560 kilogrammes of cocaine and 40 kilogrammes of hydroponic marijuana estimated to be worth around Rs 5,620 crore

In Gujarat, a joint operation by Delhi Police and Gujarat Police led to the recovery of 518 kg of cocaine worth Rs 5,000 crore.

India’s law enforcement agencies are intensifying their crackdown on drug cartels, with recent seizures totalling over Rs 15,000 crore. However, as international cartels are believed to be increasingly targeting India, the fight against drugs is far from over.

