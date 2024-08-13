Double Olympic medallist pistol shooter Manu Bhaker returned home with her coach and mother after the Paris Olympics closing ceremony where the history-making pistol shooter was the flag bearer alongside hockey veteran PR Sreejesh.
She landed in Delhi in the wee hours of Tuesday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and aims to win more Olympic medals for the nation.
