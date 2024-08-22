ICRA on Thursday projected India’s economic growth to moderate to a six-quarter low of 6 per cent in April-June on account of contraction in government capital expenditure and a dip in urban consumer demand. For the full fiscal 2024-25, ICRA expects GDP to grow 6.8 per cent, lower than the 8.2 per cent clocked in 2023-24.

