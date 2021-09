In this second part of our special podcast on India's big push for palm oil, TR Vivek speaks to Bhavna Prasad, director of sustainable business at World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in India, on the ecological risks. Do government assurances that palm plantations won't come up on forest land wash? Is oil palm a water guzzler that will add to our water woes? Watch the video.

For feedback or any particular requests write to TR Vivek at vivek.tr@thehindu.co.in