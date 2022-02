To help deal with the mental health crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of a National Tele Mental Health programme during the Budget speech. The Indian government is banking on programmes like the National Mental Health Programme and the District Mental Health Programmes to provide help.

Credits:

Script: Madhu Balaji & Nivedita V

VO: Akshaya Chandrasekaran

Editing: Madhu Balaji