Indra Nooyi on the role of women in the workplace and on retaining humility

Vinay Kamath | Updated on September 27, 2021

Former PepsiCo Chairman & CEO Indra Nooyi’s storied career is legendary. Nooyi has penned her autobiography, My Life in Full: Work, Family, and our Future, published by Hachette India. In an interview preceding her book launch, Nooyi talks about the role of women in the workplace and retaining humility as a core value as a successful businessperson.

Published on September 27, 2021

