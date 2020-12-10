Video

IPL beats even Covid in Google search

BL Internet Desk | Updated on December 10, 2020 Published on December 10, 2020

While the global Covid-19 pandemic and the history-making US elections kept the world hooked, it was the Indian Premier League that made it to Google’s top trending searches list in India in 2020.

IPL also made it to the top five in the global search trends. IPL, coronavirus, and the US presidential elections also dominated the general news queries. Other global and local news on the most trending list included the nationwide lockdown, the Beirut explosion, bushfires in Australia, and locust attacks.

Watch the video.

