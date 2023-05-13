Coal is the biggest energy resource that India has. For decades, coal gave energy to India’s economic growth. Coal—has been a great friend. But now it is time to say goodbye to that friend. Coal is a big emitter of carbon dioxide and carbon dioxide emissions threaten the very continuance of the existence of humankind.

Why is coal on the decline?

Watch this video to know more.

