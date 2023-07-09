When the Ukraine war started, crude oil prices jumped. Many countries, including India, started importing from Russia as its crude was cheaper. Now, Russia is one of India’s top crude suppliers. It was considered to be a win-win situation for both countries as India could get crude oil at a lower price and Russian had access to the Indian market. However, issues are creeping up. Payments has become a big problem as Russia is under strict Western sanctions. Both countries are exploring solutions to the payment problem. They deviced the Rupee- Ruble payment mechanism, but that didn’t take off. So what next?

Richa Mishra explains in this episode of Energonomics.

Watch now!

