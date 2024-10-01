Discover why electric vehicles prices are dropping and what it means for consumers.
In the latest episode of Trending Commodity Picks we explore the factors driving down the cost of electric vehicles, including declining battery prices and increased competition.
Learn about the key raw materials used in electric vehicles, like lithium and cobalt, and how their market dynamics have shifted. Understand the impact of government policies and trade barriers on the EV industry.
Watch the full episode to know more.
