ISRO's GSLV-F10 rocket fails midway through launch

BL Internet Desk | Updated on August 12, 2021

In a setback for India’s space programme, the GSLV-F10 rocket failed midway in its mission to put into orbit the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-03). The 2,268 kg EOS-03 communication satellite carried by the rocket was lost. Watch the video.

