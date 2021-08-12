In a setback for India’s space programme, the GSLV-F10 rocket failed midway in its mission to put into orbit the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-03). The 2,268 kg EOS-03 communication satellite carried by the rocket was lost. Watch the video.
ISRO's GSLV-F10 rocket fails midway through launch
BL Internet Desk
August 12, 2021
August 12, 2021
