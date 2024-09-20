Empower a woman, and you uplift a community. With this vision, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren, introduced the “Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana”. Launched on August 3 2024, this initiative offers vital financial assistance to women marking a significant step towards their empowerment and support.
