Empower a woman, and you uplift a community. With this vision, the Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren, introduced the “Mukhyamantri Maiya Samman Yojana”. Launched on August 3 2024, this initiative offers vital financial assistance to women marking a significant step towards their empowerment and support.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit