India has given Emergency Use approval to Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Covid-19 vaccine. With this, India has five vaccines — Serum Institute's Covishield, Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, Russia's Sputnik V, Moderna and now Johnson & Johnson (J&J).

Credits:

Story: Our Bureau Script & voice-over: Siddharth Mathew Cherian Graphics & editing: Radhika SR