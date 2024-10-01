As Jammu and Kashmir prepares for the third and final phase of polling on Tuesday, polling parties are being dispatched to various polling stations across the state. In Samba district, polling staff collected materials from the District Commissioner’s office early on Monday morning before heading to their assigned polling stations.
