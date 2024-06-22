Survivors of the Hooch tragedy in Kallakurichi district of north Tamil Nadu, fear suffering from life-long health issues like poor eyesight and slow deterioration of critical organs.

According to relatives of the survivors, many of them are finding it difficult to open their eyes completely.

More than hundred survivors of the tragedy, which struck following consumption of spurious liquor on

Thursday are undergoing treatment in various hospitals in Kallakurichi and Salem districts of the state.

Victim’s Brother:

“No one can even move their limbs. Eyes are swollen. All those admitted are not able to open their eyes. Most of them have problems with their eyes in Salem. Around six people have died including my brother Rajendran. He was the first one to die here. Two more people are in a very serious condition here.”

NALLAMMA, Victim’s Mother:

“We admitted him on Tuesday. He drinks but that day he drank too much. He came to Kallakurichi, bought it from here and drank it. Doctors say he will be alright but we need to see. His eyesight seems to be a problem. He is married and has three kids.”))

SWARNA, Victim’s Relative: “He stopped drinking for three years but started again now. Doctors say he is alright, we can discharge him but he says he has pain in his chest and stomach. Hence, we are here.”))

According to local doctors, complete loss of vision of those who survived the tragedy cannot be ruled out.

Dr ARUNA, OPHTHALMOLOGIST

“Poisonous alcohol turns into formic acid in the body and that affects all the organs in the body. The eyes are especially affected. There is a possibility of complete vision loss.”

Meanwhile, according to local administration, the death toll in the tragedy has risen to 53, with 193 people undergoing treatment.

