Kannada Raksha Vedhike organisation organised a protest calling for all businesses and enterprises in Karnataka to display nameplates in Kannada. The demonstration took a violent turn as protesters were observed vandalising public property. Law enforcement had to step in, resulting in the detention of numerous activists associated with the organisation.
