A 75-year-old man from Kerala’s capital Thiruvananthapuram was recently diagnosed with Murine Typhus after travelling to Vietnam and Cambodia.
Murine Typhus is a flea-borne bacterial disease caused by Rickettsia typhi, transmitted through infected flea bites, primarily from rodents and not contagious between humans.
Watch the full video to know more.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.