The Kerala Health Department has sounded an alert in the state following reports of mpox outbreaks in several countries. With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), the state has gone into high vigilance mode. Surveillance teams are in place at all airports to screen passengers arriving from affected nations. Any positive case will be isolated and treated according to the Standard Operating Procedure issued by the state government in 2022. Kerala’s neighbour Tamil Nadu too has put into place a similar screening protocol.
