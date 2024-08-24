As part of its efforts to promote tourism in the state and create more tourism friendly destinations, the Kerala Tourism Department is developing the Muzhappilangad beach in Kannur district.

The Muzhappilangad beach is Asia’s largest drive-in beach. To maintain the natural beauty of the beach, a four-kilometre walkway is also being built.

Work is currently underway on the Rs 233 crore project that is now 80% complete. The state tourism minister Mohammad Riyas visited the site on Friday to take stock of the progress.

The renovation project also includes a three star hotel complex being built by KTDC.

The work is being done in four stages. Apart from a footpath, a children’s playground, toilets, kiosks and landscaping are part of the project.