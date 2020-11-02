Know your salary - Part 1 (The earnings)

There are essentially nine aspects to your CTC. These are:

Basic Salary Dearness Allowance (DA) House Rent Allowance (HRA) Leave Travel Allowance (LTA) Leave encashment Bonus and Variable pay Reimbursements Perquisites Deductions

The Basic Pay or Basic Salary is the starting point of most payslips, accounting for the major chunk of the total earnings. But, did you know that the it also has an influence on other components, such as the HRA?

Watch the video.

Script: Anand Kalyanaraman

VO: Gitanjali Diwakar

Editing: Radhika S R