Know your salary - Part 1 (The earnings)

BL Internet Desk | Updated on November 02, 2020 Published on November 02, 2020

Are you aware of the various components of your payslip? Watch this

There are essentially nine aspects to your CTC. These are: 

  1. Basic Salary 
  2. Dearness Allowance (DA) 
  3. House Rent Allowance (HRA) 
  4. Leave Travel Allowance (LTA) 
  5. Leave encashment 
  6. Bonus and Variable pay 
  7. Reimbursements 
  8. Perquisites 
  9. Deductions

The Basic Pay or Basic Salary is the starting point of most payslips, accounting for the major chunk of the total earnings. But, did you know that the it also has an influence on other components, such as the HRA?

Script: Anand Kalyanaraman

VO: Gitanjali Diwakar

Editing: Radhika  S R

