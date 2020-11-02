Video

Know your salary - Part 3 (The taxes and how to reduce them)

BL Internet Desk | Updated on November 02, 2020 Published on November 02, 2020

In the previous two episodes we had looked into various components of the earnings in the payslip (including Basic pay, DA HRA, allowances, etc) and also the deductions (such as income tax, EPF contribution and professional tax). 

In this episode, we are going look deeper into the taxes that are a crucial deduction from your salary and how to make the pay-package more tax-efficient.

A tax-efficient pay-package will mean more money in your pocket. 

Watch the video.

Script: Anand Kalyanaraman

Narration: Gitanjali Diwakar

Editing: Radhika S R

Read the complete article here

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 02, 2020
taxation and taxes
personal income
taxation and taxes
personal income

Know your salary - Part 2 (The deductions) 

Know your salary - Part 1 (The earnings)

Watch | Ease of use and free-of-charge contribute to this jump

Covid impact | Will demand for health insurance fall?

Covid vaccine: Russia submits application to WHO for Sputnik V prequalification

Watch | FDI Policy 2020: Explained

Watch | NASA confirms the presence of water on the Moon

Watch: Areas with high levels of background infections witness less Covid deaths

Video | 79% of Shramik trains were operated to UP, Bihar, West Bengal between May and August

Video: Chinese phone brands’ market share up by 76% in India