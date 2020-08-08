Knowledge Series

Are Regulations keeping pace with the developments in digital ecosystem?

| Updated on August 08, 2020 Published on August 08, 2020

Private entities are collecting more data than required and laws should be put in place to stop such players from taking data other than what’s required for the basic function of the application, according to RS Sharma, Chairman, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

“I am agreeing with the fact that private entities are collecting more data in general than what is required to conduct their functions. Laws should be put in place to stop them from taking more data than required,” Sharma said at a BusinessLine Knowledge Series Webinar on “Are regulations keeping pace with the developments in digital ecosystem?” The webinar, presented by Federal Bank, was moderated by Thomas K Thomas, Senior Associate Editor, The Hindu BusinessLine.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 08, 2020

Are Regulations keeping pace with the developments in digital ecosystem?

How brands can reinvent themselves

The hospitality sector -New Ideas for the New Normal

Health Insurance: Is COVID-19 an Inflection point?

Fuel Prices, How High is too High

The Aviation Sector: How different will it be post-Covid?

Is it time to end Quarterly Results?

Will Banks See a Second Wave of NPAs?

Decoding the stimulus

Agri Reforms: Will they be a game changer?