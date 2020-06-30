Knowledge Series

Decoding the stimulus

| Updated on June 30, 2020 Published on June 30, 2020

Addressing a webinar on ‘Decoding the Stimulus’, as part of the BusinessLine Knowledge Series, Crisil’s Chief Economist, DK Joshi, said, “No amount of money you pump in can stimulate the economy at this juncture. Not Immediately. You have to preserve people’s income so that they are able to meet basic needs,” he said.

He added, “You have to ensure that the liquidity problem that businesses are facing does not become an insolvency problem and they completely disappear from the scene.”

 

Watch the video.

Published on June 30, 2020
economy (general)
economy (general)

Is it time to end Quarterly Results?

Will Banks See a Second Wave of NPAs?

Decoding the stimulus

Agri Reforms: Will they be a game changer?

Stock Market - Is the bull coming back any time soon?

How safe are Debt Mutual Funds

Economy,Trade and Investments: Challenges Ahead