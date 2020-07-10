Bringing petrol and diesel under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime will help retail consumers, commercial entities and oil companies. The fixing of a GST rate on auto fuels will also have a tempering effect on prices of these essential commodities.

This was the consensus at the BusinessLine Knowledge Series webinar on Fuel Prices, How High is too High? moderated by Richa Mishra, Senior Associate Eitor and Chief of Bureau-Delhi, The Hindu BusinessLine.

Sanjiv Singh, former Chairman of Indian Oil Corporation, Mukesh Kumar Surana, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Praveen Khanooja, Director-General, Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell and Ajay Arora, Partner & National Leader, Oil & Gas, EY India were part of the panel.