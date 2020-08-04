How brands can reinvent themselves

Brands may be intangible assets but during a crisis they are the most tangible and can become the “polestar” of trust.

Panelists in the 12th edition of the BusinessLine Knowledge Series webinar emphasised that consumers are seeking trusted brands that offer them the comfort of safety and hygiene. While it is critical for brands to focus on accessibility and affordability, they also need to have clear purpose.

Moderated by Vinay Kamath, Senior Associate Editor, BusinessLine, the webinar on How brands can re-invent themselves saw the participation of T Krishnakumar, President, India and South West Asia, The Coca-Cola Company; Harish Bhat, Brand Custodian, Tata Sons, and Saugata Gupta, Managing Director and CEO, Marico Ltd. The discussion was powered by ITM Business School.