But despite the short-term pain, debt mutual funds can deliver good returns for investors over the long run, said A Balasubramanian, MD and CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC. “While the IL&FS crisis in 2018 was a one-off event, it prolonged for a long period of time, which impacted returns. We could also see some pain in the current year. But over the long run, debt funds deliver good returns for investors.”

Watch the video.