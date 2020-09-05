Knowledge Series

Video | ‘India needs to spend more on public health’

| Updated on September 05, 2020 Published on September 05, 2020

The 15th Finance Commission is revising its recommendations, asking for greater allocation for health both at the Central and State levels. If that report delivers what it promises, there would be a shift in the direction of healthcare financing towards universal health coverage, said Srinath Reddy, President of the New Delhi-based Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) on Friday.

Other panelists who participated in the webinar were Swati Piramal, Vice-Chairperson, Piramal Group, and Gautam Khanna, CEO of the PD Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai. The discussion, powered by Tata Mutual Fund, was moderated by PT Jyothi Datta, Deputy Editor, BusinessLine.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 05, 2020

Webinar | Managing your Debt Fund Investments

Video | National Education Policy: Can it make India a knowledge superpower

Video | ‘Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat is not about isolation or anti-globalisation’

Are Regulations keeping pace with the developments in digital ecosystem?

How brands can reinvent themselves

The hospitality sector -New Ideas for the New Normal

Health Insurance: Is COVID-19 an Inflection point?

Fuel Prices, How High is too High

The Aviation Sector: How different will it be post-Covid?

Is it time to end Quarterly Results?