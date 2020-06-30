Knowledge Series

Is it time to end Quarterly Results?

Should quarterly results be done away with? Will such a move hurt retail investors by creating information asymmetry? What about the work load it will impose on the top management of a listed company if quarterly reporting of performance and all the compliance formalities are taken together?

 

Is it distracting the CEO and his team from strategy and execution? Is quarterly reporting taking the management focus away from the long-term outlook? And, after all, quarterly results have been in vogue for the last two decades and they have not stopped India from having its shares of corporate scandals.

These were some of the issues that were hotly debated at the BusinessLine Knowledge Series webinar on Is it Time to end the quarterly results?

The discussion, sponsored by the Bombay Stock Exchange, was moderated by Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor Designate, The Hindu BusinessLine.

