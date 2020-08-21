Video | National Education Policy: Can it make India a knowledge superpower

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 approved by the Cabinet last month is the first omnibus policy on education in the last 34 years.

Does the government have enough plans to implement it? Will the government get concurrence from all States? Does the government have enough funding to implement the policy at ground level? These are some of the points deliberated at the BusinessLine Knowledge series webinar ‘National Education Policy: Can it make India a Knowledge superpower?’ on Friday.

Anil Swarup, Former Secretary, School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resources Development and S Ramadorai, former Chairman, National Skill Development Agency and National Skill Development Corporation took part in the discussion moderated by N Madhavan, Senior Associate Editor, BusinessLine.