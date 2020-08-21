Knowledge Series

Video | National Education Policy: Can it make India a knowledge superpower

| Updated on August 21, 2020 Published on August 21, 2020

BusinessLine Knowledge series webinar ‘National Education Policy: Can it make India a Knowledge superpower?’

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 approved by the Cabinet last month is the first omnibus policy on education in the last 34 years.

Does the government have enough plans to implement it? Will the government get concurrence from all States? Does the government have enough funding to implement the policy at ground level? These are some of the points deliberated at the BusinessLine Knowledge series webinar ‘National Education Policy: Can it make India a Knowledge superpower?’ on Friday.

Anil Swarup, Former Secretary, School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Human Resources Development and S Ramadorai, former Chairman, National Skill Development Agency and National Skill Development Corporation took part in the discussion moderated by N Madhavan, Senior Associate Editor, BusinessLine.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 21, 2020

Video | National Education Policy: Can it make India a knowledge superpower

Video | ‘Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat is not about isolation or anti-globalisation’

Are Regulations keeping pace with the developments in digital ecosystem?

How brands can reinvent themselves

The hospitality sector -New Ideas for the New Normal

Health Insurance: Is COVID-19 an Inflection point?

Fuel Prices, How High is too High

The Aviation Sector: How different will it be post-Covid?

Is it time to end Quarterly Results?

Will Banks See a Second Wave of NPAs?