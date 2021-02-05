Interest earned, in excess of Rs 2.5 lakh annually, from contribution to Employees Provident Fund (EPF) or Government Provident Fund (GPF) will not be taxed retrospectively, said Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan speaking at a BusinessLine webinar on `De-coding the Budget 2021-22'.
No retrospective taxation on interest earned for over Rs 2.5 lakh flow in EPF, GPF
