No retrospective taxation on interest earned for over Rs 2.5 lakh flow in EPF, GPF

| Updated on February 05, 2021 Published on February 05, 2021

Interest earned, in excess of Rs 2.5 lakh annually, from contribution to Employees Provident Fund (EPF) or Government Provident Fund (GPF) will not be taxed retrospectively, said Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan speaking at a BusinessLine webinar on `De-coding the Budget 2021-22'.

