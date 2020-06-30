Will the Nifty 50 test the lows of 7,500 seen in March 2020, or will it return to its highs seen earlier this year? These were some of the questions addressed in the BusinessLine Knowledge Series webinar on Stock Market - Is the bull coming back any time soon?

The webinar, sponsored by the Bombay Stock Exchange, was moderated by Lokeshwarri SK, Head of Research, BusinessLine.

“I don’t think March 2020 bottom will be tested again,” said S Naren, ED and CIO of ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund. “At the same time, I don’t think 12,000 levels of the Nifty 50 will be crossed this year. I will be very surprised if it happens.” he added.

Watch the video.