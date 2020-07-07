Given the importance of the aviation sector to the economy of the country, the Centre must step in to alleviate the massive financial stress the industry is facing due to the Covid-19 lockdown, experts said at the BusinessLine Knowledge Series webinar on the aviation industry.

Dr. Ashwani Khanna, Aviation Expert & ED, AeroTech Services, Sunil Bhaskaran, MD & CEO of AirAsia India and Hari Marar, MD & CEO of Bangalore International Aiport Limited (BIAL) shared their views on 'The Aviation Sector: How different will it be post-Covid?'. The session was moderated by K Giriprakash, Associate Editor, BusinessLine.