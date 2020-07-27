The hospitality sector -New Ideas for the New Normal

The Indian hospitality sector that is expected to see revenue losses of $6-14 billion , as per estimates by consulting major Hotelivate, will at best achieve 30 per cent occupancy rates this fiscal. It will get to pre-Covid levels in the next 18-24 months. However, the silver lining is that the industry is expecting to see an evolution with customers of a new kind. And it can prepare to serve customers with much more efficiency; tweak the food and beverages model and tap into ancillary revenue opportunities. These were some of the key takeaways from the BusinessLine Knowledge Series webinar that focussed on the hospitality industry.

The discussion was moderated by Chitra Narayanan, Editorial Consultant, BusinessLine.