The uncertainty in the market will make achieving the disinvestment target set for the current fiscal all the more challenging, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian said. He, however, clarified that he was not hinting that the target will be missed this year.

Subramanian was participating in a BusinessLine Knowledge Series webinar on ‘How quick will India’s recovery be?’ The discussion, powered by BSE, was moderated by Raghuvir Srinivasan, Editor, BusinessLine.