Video | ‘Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat is not about isolation or anti-globalisation’

With the ongoing US-China conflict spilling over into the global economic terrain, India can seize the opportunity to become a leading manufacturing hub by being more competitive, focussing on technology and entering new markets, said Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog.

“The United States President Donald Trump has changed US relations with China forever, and a lot of companies from the US and Europe will be wary of investing in China in the future.

They will look for alternatives, and India has a massive opportunity to emerge as a manufacturing hub,” said Kant at the BusinessLine Knowledge Series webinar on ‘Vocal for Local - How to make India’s Supply Chain Truly Independent’ on Friday.

This is because India has the capability to produce export-ready goods at large scale and also provide a consumption market, he added.

