Watch | 'E-comm platforms have reduced export barriers’

February 14, 2021

The advent of e-commerce platforms has not just enabled India’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to sell their products across different markets in the country but has also reduced many of the entry barriers that small businesses face as they try to foray into the export market, according to players from the e-commerce, exports and small business sectors.

These were the takeaways from the webinar ‘Taking Local Global - Accelerate your exports business with Ecommerce’ – organised by the Hindu BusinessLine and Amazon.

