Video | Is India’s Economic Recovery Sustainable?

BL Internet Desk | Updated on November 10, 2020 Published on November 10, 2020

The Centre must mount an aggressive programme of capital expenditure to the tune of about 2 per cent of GDP to pull the economy, which has been buffeted by the Covid-19 pandemic, out of the current morass, top economist and public policy thinker C. Rangarajan, said.

A well-integrated investment programme that focusses on ‘capital expenditure’ to give the desired “fiscal multiplier” will be the answer to the economy’s problem in a post Covid world, said Rangarajan, who is Chairman, Madras School of Economics, at the BusinessLine Knowledge Series webinar titled ‘Is India’s Economic Recovery Sustainable?’ on Monday.

