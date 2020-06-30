Knowledge Series

Will Banks See a Second Wave of NPAs?

| Updated on June 30, 2020 Published on June 30, 2020

With the lockdown already washing out the first quarter and the pandemic showing no sign of easing, will FY21 be a year of lost opportunity for the financial sector? Will non-performing assets, which appeared to be coming under control, flare up again once the moratorium ends? What will be the impact of an one-time restructuring of debt? When will the recovery emerge?

These were some of the issues that were discussed at the BusinessLine Knowledge Series Webinar, ‘Will Banks See a Second Wave of NPAs?’, moderated by Deputy Editor Surabhi.

 

Watch the video.

banking
NPA
banking
NPA

